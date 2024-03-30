Seth Rollins laughs at Roman Reigns insult ahead of SmackDown

Roman Reigns is not advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, Connecticut, but he's active on social media with Seth Rollins. Reigns recently hurled a few insults at Rollins, who was unfazed and found it hilarious.

The former Shield brothers went at it on social media when Rollins proudly shared that he's finally main-eventing a WrestleMania match. Reigns chimed in and called The Visionary a "virgin."

Rollins had a great comeback by posting a GIF of himself celebrating winning the WWE Championship after he cashed in on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to end WrestleMania 31. The Tribal Chief responded by calling it the moment Rollins became the "No. 2" guy of the company behind him.

However, the World Heavyweight Champion brushed it aside by using a laughing GIF of himself as a response.

The GIF was taken from Seth Rollins' entrance for his 2022 Royal Rumble match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Rollins came out wearing his old Shield ring gear as part of his mind games with Reigns.

The Tribal Chief retained his title via disqualification, with Rollins not getting a deserved rematch. While Reigns has dominated the competition for the majority of his career, Rollins always seems to have his number.

Seth Rollins has two matches at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins is going to be a busy man on WrestleMania weekend since he has two matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia. Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match in the main event of Night 1.

The Visionary will then defend the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2 against Drew McIntyre. To make matters worse for Rollins, CM Punk will be a special guest commentator for the title match.

The trio gave a preview of what kind of chaos they could bring last Monday on WWE RAW. McIntyre and Punk had back-and-forth banter that might have been off-script before Rollins came out to join the party.

In the main event, The Scottish Warrior ambushed the World Heavyweight Champion when he tried to fend off The Bloodline. He was on the receiving end of a vicious Future Shock DDT on the floor.

