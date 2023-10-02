Seth Rollins might lose his World Heavyweight Title at Fastlane 2023 and take time off from WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is gearing up for what's sure to be one of the most physically grueling contests of his career against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane 2023. Vince Russo believes there's a possibility of The Messiah losing his World Heavyweight Championship in the Last Man Standing match and then taking time off.

Even though The King of Strong Style failed to win the title from The Messiah at Payback, he has earned another shot at the gold at Fastlane 2023. Considering Rollins is already dealing with back issues and, on top of that, would have to compete in a Last Man Standing match, many fans feel he could lose.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said there's a chance Seth Rollins wants some time off to spend time with his family.

Vince Russo also mentioned that if Shinsuke Nakamura was to win the World Heavyweight Title, he could take on Ricochet as his first challenger.

"And listen, maybe Seth Rollins wants time off. We don't know about that. That's quite a possibility. The dude's a workhorse. Maybe he and his wife (Becky Lynch) want a little time off to be with their daughter, and I'm all for that. So, if that's a fact and they are putting over Shinsuke Nakamura, they have already set up his first opponent. Ricochet," said Vince Russo. [3:53 - 4:19]

Becky Lynch says Seth Rollins has a better wardrobe than her

It's no secret that Seth Rollins has a penchant for fashion, with his outlandish choices of clothing on RAW always being a talking point.

In a recent interview, Becky Lynch confessed that her husband has a better wardrobe than her and that she wishes to recycle his clothes and use them for herself to replicate his style.

"It's Seth; I can't argue with that. Like, I want to recycle all of his clothes. I just want to have them all tailored to fit me. Yeah, then they get to be worn again. We all get to relive these amazing looks that he's been churning out. He came in dressed like a fire hydrant just a second ago to deliver me some delicious coffee," said Lynch.

The Man recently defended her NXT Women's Championship in a memorable Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy 2023.

