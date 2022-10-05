"The Visionary, bi**h." - Seth Rollins names his favorite era from his decade-long career

Seth Rollins recently named his favorite character era from his decade-long WWE career.

The first-ever NXT Champion made his main roster debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view as part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley). He was named The Architect of the group and had a near two-year dominant run as part of the trio.

On the June 2nd, 2014 episode of RAW, Rollins turned on his teammates and joined up with The Authority. He won the Money in the Bank contract later that year and cashed-in during the main event of WrestleMania 31, where he walked out of the Showcase of the Immortals with the WWE Championship. The moment is dubbed as the "Heist of the Century."

He would also become a double-champ when he won the United States Championship. After recovering from an injury, he would win the WWE title a second time before being betrayed by Triple H. After picking up a 'W' against The Game at 'Mania 34, he went on an almost 2-year span where many considered him the face of the company, winning multiple titles as 'Monday Night Rollins'.

After turning heel in late 2019, Seth would take up the 'Monday Night Messiah' character. Returning after a short hiatus in early 2021, he unleashed The Visionary, best known for his flashy outfits. This is the character the former Shield member currently shows off.

WWE on FOX's Twitter account recently asked the fans, "What's your favorite version of Seth Rollins?" To which the four-time world champion responded with his latest reincarnation.

"The Visionary, bi**h" he replied.

The 36-year-old still has a few years in his prime. So who knows what The Visionary will come up with next?

UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Fight Pit Match

Seth Rollins will take on Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules. To add another layer to this bout, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the clash.

Combat Sports journalist Ariel Helwani broke the news on Sunday that DC will be making his first WWE appearance as a referee. The Fight Pit match is a stipulation that borrows much from the world of MMA. A steel cage-like structure surrounds the ring and wrestlers can only win via submission or knockout.

Seth Rollins and Riddle met face-to-face on last night's RAW. The former WWE Champion dared The Original Bro to hit him after commenting on his ex-wife and kids. While the latter commented on how Seth plays second fiddle to Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

As things seemed to get out of control, Cormier appeared on the big screen to calm things down. He told both Superstars that he is a fan of them both, before telling them to stop talking and get to training.

