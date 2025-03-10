Seth Rollins opens up about how much being a parent has changed him

Seth Rollins is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers. The veteran superstar has sometimes portrayed the perfect villain, but the WWE Universe has caught a look at another side of Rollins in recent years: Seth, the father and husband. Rollins is now opening up on how he's changed.

The Visionary began in-ring training at age 18 in late 2004, driving more than three hours each way to wrestling classes two or three times per week while managing a part-time job and community college. Rollins was sure of his future as a pro wrestler but also unsure of another major commitment: parenthood. These feelings changed when the former World Heavyweight Champion began dating Becky Lynch in January 2019. They welcomed daughter Roux in December 2020, then tied the knot seven months later.

Rollins now loves being a father. In an interview with Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney of WFAN to promote tonight's RAW, the Iowa native talked fondly about life with his wife and four-year-old daughter. Seth admitted he never thought he wanted to be a parent while growing up, but Becky was the right one.

"It’s the best, dude. I’m a girl dad. I love it, dude. I love it. When I was growing up, I never thought I wanted to be a parent. I was just kind of like real into my own stuff. And I was like, 'Oh yeah, maybe one day.' But as I got older I kind of thought, 'Ah, not going to happen.' Then you meet the right person and time comes. I mean, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done," Seth Rollins said. [H/T to F4Wonline]

Seth Rollins has teamed up with his wife on three occasions. They defeated Mike and Maria Kanellis on RAW in July 2019, then beat Andrade and Zelina Vega. Days later, WWE Extreme Rules saw the happy couple defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans under Winners Take All Extreme Rules stipulations, with their RAW Women's Championship and Universal Championship on the line.

Seth Rollins rumored for major WrestleMania 41 match

WWE is just 40 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania event. With the top four title matches officially announced, the lineup will continue to be updated following the Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was once rumored for The Grandest Stage of Them All next month. However, the latest word, which has not changed, is that Rollins will do battle in a Triple Threat against CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

WWE has built the match, which could be confirmed as soon as tonight when Punk vs. Rollins in a Steel Cage headlines RAW.

The Visionary will be looking to bounce back from losses at The Showcase of The Immortals this year. WrestleMania XL in April 2024 saw Seth Rollins team with Cody Rhodes for a loss to Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night One. He then opened Night Two by losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre.

