Seth Rollins praises Jey Uso ahead of championship match on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has issued a bold statement as he prepares for tonight's WWE RAW main event.

The Visionary is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in tonight's RAW main event. Drew McIntyre confronted Rollins on last week's RAW and demanded a title match, but the 37-year-old said other Superstars were more deserving, so his next challenger will be the former Bloodline member.

Rollins took to X this evening to hype tonight's title match, praising himself and the 10-time Tag Team Champion.

"Rollins vs. Uso. The best we’ve ever been. #WWERaw," he wrote.

Tonight's RAW will mark the third singles match ever between the two future Hall of Famers. The Architect previously defeated Uso during two SmackDown episodes - on July 9th, 2013, and July 5th, 2016.

The following was also announced for tonight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Creed Brothers vs. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, plus DIY vs. Imperium in a 2 of 3 Falls Match.

What is your prediction for tonight's Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins match? Do you think Uso is a better tag team competitor? Sound off in the comments below!