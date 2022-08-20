"The greatest match of his life" - Two-time Universal Champion is ready to face The Rock at WrestleMania

Two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently declared that he is ready to face The Rock at WrestleMania.

The Visionary responded to a Tweet from USA Network's Twitter account suggesting that The Great One should settle his score with Rollins at WrestleMania. Rollins stated that he would be ready for the challenge.

"If he wants to have the greatest match of his life, my dance card is open," Seth Rollins tweeted.

The story began when The Rock recently had a conversation with Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz on Instagram Live. The People's Champion recalled a brutal powerbomb that he received from The Shield on the go-home episode of RAW ahead of Royal Rumble 2013.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG The Rock on when The Shield triple powerbombed him and Roman and Seth’s reaction to it The Rock on when The Shield triple powerbombed him and Roman and Seth’s reaction to it 😂 https://t.co/LAWIDjcF9D

The former 8-time WWE Champion stated that Rollins threw him so hard on the mat that it busted his blood vessels and led to him bleeding from his mouth. Rollins laughed it off and claimed he didn't have a complete recollection of the events, while Becky announced that he had no regrets and would do it again.

However, the powerbomb didn't put a stop to The Brahma Bull's Road to WrestleMania as he went on to defeat then-WWE Champion CM Punk to win the title. He then defended it at the Grandest Stage of them all against John Cena, albeit in a losing effort.

Will The Rock appear at WrestleMania 39?

For the better part of the last year or so, one of the biggest rumors going around in the pro-wrestling world was about The Rock and Roman Reigns facing each other in the main event of WrestleMania.

Initial reports claimed that the clash between the two megastars would take place at WrestleMania 38 but it was later reported that it was moved to WrestleMania 39. It would be interesting to see if The Great One goes head-to-head with either of The Shield members next year as both the matches seem promising.

Would you prefer to see The Brahma Bull go up against Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

