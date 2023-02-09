Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch kept a major "secret" from him on the day of the Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both had major nights at the Royal Rumble, but as it turns out, the latter kept a secret from her husband on the night of the event.

Royal Rumble is usually a collection of several surprises for fans as they see many legends return to the ring for one night. They might even get to see featured stars who have been away from the company for a while making a comeback. While this year's Royal Rumble has been criticized for being predictable in how it played out, many fans have tweeted about how much they enjoyed it as well.

One of the returns this year was not a superstar returning to be part of the Rumble match, but a beloved commentator re-joining the commentary desk. Pat McAfee returned to the announcement desk for the first time since he had to leave because of his other job.

A report stated that McAfee's return was kept a secret, even from Michael Cole and Corey Graves. While the conversation has been about how much of a secret his appearance was, on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed how there had been one person who knew about his return.

McAfee said that Becky Lynch saw him when he ran through several buses to get into WWE's "gimmick bus." She was shocked to see him and said that he wasn't supposed to be there until she realized that he had been kept as a surprise.

Upon hearing this, Rollins himself was surprised and said that McAfee had met the right person because she had not even told him about meeting the commentator.

"You ran into the right person because she will keep a secret. She didn't even tell me, didn't even know," Seth said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Upon seeing McAfee return to the desk, Rollins was as surprised as anyone else.

Despite making it personal with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Bayley lost her match against her rival

Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a match this week on WWE RAW.

It was a steel cage match that saw Lynch get the win after Lita appeared to stop Damage CTRL from interfering.

This came after Bayley had made the rivalry personal by making accusations about Seth Rollins, saying that the star had only married Lynch because she was pregnant.

She has continued to take shots at the relationship between the two stars. Despite all this, for the moment, it's Lynch who has the upper hand after her recent win.

