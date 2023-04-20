Seth Rollins sends out another urgent appeal to fans begging for help

For the second time this week, Seth Rollins had something to ask from the fans. He sent out a tweet begging for their help on behalf of a fan while in the middle of quite a bit of controversy himself.

The superstar was rumored to have walked out of a WWE event a few weeks back and apparently had heat backstage. There were even rumors that he would be leaving the promotion because one of his segments was cut short with an ad break by the production team.

A later tweet indicated this was not the case, as he was delighted with his match being booked on RAW. A recent report has emerged saying that he does not even have any backstage heat in WWE.

Earlier in the week, before RAW, he asked for help on behalf of a fan who needed a lung transplant. As the SCW Pro promotion shared another update on their collection on behalf of Michael Latcham's lung transplant, Rollins retweeted them again, saying he had "a wild week" and begged the fans to donate if they could, adding that Latcham was fighting.

"My guy has had a wild week! Please give if you can. He’s fighting!" he wrote.

Shane Helms was responsible for Seth Rollins' match from this week's RAW

A recent report revealed that Seth Rollins' match from this week's episode of RAW was produced by the legendary Hurricane himself, Shane Helms.

While Helms used to be a full-time wrestler in WWE, he has now taken on the mantle of a producer backstage. He has recently helped book some of the top bouts, and the match between Miz and Rollins was his doing.

On top of that, the match received a lot of good feedback backstage, and the fans also loved it.

Seth Rollins' direction after WrestleMania is not yet clear, but having beaten Logan Paul, a feud might be coming soon.

