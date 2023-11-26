Seth Rollins sends five-word message ahead of Survivor Series 2023

Seth Rollins has delivered a message ahead of the WWE Survivor Series tonight in Chicago.

The Visionary captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions earlier this year. After winning the title, he vowed to be a fighting champion and has kept his word. Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre earlier this month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins is not scheduled to defend the title tonight but is set for a marquee match. He will team up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in the Men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman recently decided to team up with the heel faction on RAW after failing to capture the title at Crown Jewel.

Ahead of the WWE Survivor Series tonight, Rollins took to social media to deliver a warning. The 37-year-old hyped up the match tonight, as seen in his message below.

"Tonight we go to war! #SurvivorSeries," he posted.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 still wants a match against Seth Rollins

NWA World Champion EC3 recently complimented Seth Rollins for being at the top of WWE for so long and added that he'd like the chance to wrestle him in front of fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, EC3 revealed that he has never had a televised match against the World Heavyweight Champion. He stated that they had only wrestled once, and it was a practice match before RAW in front of agents.

EC3 added that he would love the opportunity to face Seth Rollins once again, but in front of fans this time around.

"We have only wrestled once, and that once was a practice match before RAW just in front of agents. It was awesome. For five minutes and I think he did a backflip off my back and kind of landed a little wonky. So the only time I wrestled Seth Rollins was basically in front of nobody. But I would love to do that in front of many people," said EC3. [From 09:05 - 09:58]

You can check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins has put together an impressive title reign so far. Only time will tell which WWE RAW star will be the one to finally dethrone him and capture the World Heavyweight Championship down the line.

Which team do you think will win the Men's WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

