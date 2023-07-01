Seth Rollins sends heartfelt message to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins expressed his support for his wife, Becky Lynch, ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Lynch qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW. She will now fight Zelina Vega, Bayley, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the briefcase at The O2 Arena in London, England.

While playing The Sun's Mr & Mrs challenge, Rollins sent a heartfelt message to Lynch ahead of her bout at Money in the Bank.

"[Who's most likely to win their match at Money in the Bank?] Oh, man, I'm rooting for you darling," he said. "Thanks, Love," Lynch replied. "I've got your back. You can do this. This is your year!" Rollins added. [From 02:32 to 02:42]

Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank

Last May, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at the Night of Champions PLE to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. He has successfully defended his title against The Miz, Damian Priest, and Bron Breakker.

The Visionary will now face another challenge when he puts his title on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor tonight at Money in the Bank. Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, is a close friend of Balor. The Irish superstar was one of her first trainers.

During an interview with After The Bell, The Man addressed Rollins' match against Balor and sent a message to her former trainer.

"Obviously, this one's a bit of a conflict of interest. You know, the person who trained me and then my husband. And you know, myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage. (...) But then you go, 'God, just stop jumping my husband.' You know, like, 'I don't want to hate you. You're making me hate you. What are you doing?' Gotta give him some of them [slaps]," she said.

