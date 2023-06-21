Seth Rollins sends a message before title match after being replaced last minute

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shared a message for WWE fans as they witnessed Paul Heyman on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of NXT Gold Rush tonight.

The Visionary was set to be a guest on the podcast, but Roman Reigns' special Counsel replaced him at the eleventh hour. Not only did The Wiseman hijack Rollins' presence, but he also insulted the champion for getting stomped by Judgment Day's Finn Balor several times on WWE RAW last night.

However, after Heyman appeared on the Pat McAfee show, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to share why he was absent from the show. The 37-year-old star blessed McAfee and his podcast team for dealing with Heyman and called him a "buffoon."

The world heavyweight champion also said he got stuck in Florida due to perpetual monsoon conditions. Rollins claimed he was lucky to be in Orlando at NXT Gold Rush ahead of defending his title against Bron Breakker.

"Oh bless you boys for having to deal with that buffoon. Got stuck in the air cause Florida is a perpetual monsoon. I owe ya's one…. Luckily, I'm finally in Orlando and the #WHC WILL BE on the line tonight on @WWENXT! @WWE @USANetwork," Rollins wrote.

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins will successfully defend his title against Breakker and go to London to face Finn Balor at the 2023 Money in the Bank.

