Seth Rollins set to make major appearance outside WWE

Seth Rollins is set to make a major appearance outside WWE tonight. The Visionary picked up a massive victory in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

Ad

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, the 38-year-old will be making an appearance during the NFL draft tonight to announce a selection for the Chicago Bears. Rollins is an avid Bears fan and will be announcing a pick for the team later tonight.

"Seth Rollins will be announcing the Chicago Bears draft pick tonight," wrote Hays.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rollins battled CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows this past Saturday night. Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the match, allowing Rollins to pick up the victory. On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Bron Breakker aligned with The Architect and Paul Heyman. Breakker leveled Punk and Reigns with a Spear before posing with Heyman and Rollins to close the show.

Ad

Popular WWE star pitches dream match against Seth Rollins

NXT star Ricky Saints recently disclosed that he wanted to battle Seth Rollins down the line.

Saints exited All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and is the reigning NXT North American Champion. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Saints named Rollins as a dream opponent and noted that he wanted to battle the former World Heavyweight Champion in the future.

Ad

"You know, shoot for the moon," Saints said. "I don't wanna say Cody because that's too easy, that's too obvious. Seth [is a dream opponent]. [Cody Rhodes] is too easy of an answer to give. You're a journalist. You want all the juiciness. It's too easy of an answer because we're friends. You would already assume that I would have said Cody, but you want something juicy, so I'm saying it's gonna be Rollins." [2:41 – 3:00]

Ad

You can check out the interview with Ricky Saints in the video below:

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman have instantly become one of the most powerful factions in WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the group moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More