WWE superstar Seth Rollins drops 3-word message on Bears hiring Ben Johnson

WWE superstar and Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins' feelings about football seem to change weekly depending on how the team fares. When they lose, he has no qualms in declaring that he hates the sport.

However, when they win, his love for the sport is rekindled, and he ensures he lets the fans know that he's fond of it.

The Bears won only five games last season. However, on Monday, the franchise scored a massive win, and Rollins was unsurprisingly ecstatic about it.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Bears had successfully fended off competition from several teams and hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the franchise's new head coach.

The Las Vegas Raiders were touted as the favorites to land the coveted coach, but Chicago beat them to the punch. The Bears landing Johnson was a cause for celebration for the team's fans, and Rollins gave his stamp of approval to the move with his patented post that read:

"I love football."

Why Bears fans like Seth Rollins are excited about Ben Johnson's arrival

In the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions averaged 19.1 points, which ranked 25th in the NFL. Their dismal display prompted the team to fire offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and hand the reins to tight ends coach Ben Johnson.

In his first year in charge of the offense, Johnson helped the Lions become an offensive juggernaut. Their scoring average jumped to 26.6, the sixth-best mark in the league. The following year, it rose to 27.7 and in 2024, Detroit had its best season in franchise history on the back of Johnson's stellar offense, which averaged a league-best 33.1 points per game.

The Lions' steady ascension made the 38-year-old one of the most coveted coaches in the league, and the Bears landing him is a massive coup for the franchise. Chicago has a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams and several weapons that were underutilized in the 2024 season.

Bears fans, like Seth Rollins, believe an offensive mastermind like Johnson can get the best out of Williams and the rest of the roster, helping the team become an offensive juggernaut like the Lions. However, being a head coach is a lot more arduous than being an offensive coordinator and focusing solely on the offense.

It remains to be seen whether Johnson can adapt to the role. However, for now, the Bears believe they have found their savior.

