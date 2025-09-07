Seth Rollins spotted breaking character during AJ Lee's WWE return

Seth Rollins was spotted breaking character during AJ Lee's stunning WWE return this past Friday night on SmackDown. Rollins is currently involved in a rivalry with Lee's husband, CM Punk, on WWE television.The Visionary hid in the crowd as Becky Lynch confronted CM Punk this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The Man slapped Punk in the face several times, leading to Lee's return to the company after a decade away. AJ Lee tackled Lynch to the canvas and unloaded several strikes before celebrating with Punk to close the show.During Lee's return, the camera cut to Rollins in the crowd, and it appeared that the World Heavyweight Champion was trying to hold back a smile. You can check it out in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch is married to Seth Rollins in real life and helped him retain the World Heavyweight Championship by attacking CM Punk at Clash in Paris. It was revealed by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce earlier today that AJ Lee will be making an appearance on tomorrow night's episode of the red brand.Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins' faction on RAWVince Russo recently criticized Seth Rollins' The Vision faction on RAW. The group features Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman.During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned what the faction was trying to accomplish in WWE. He also claimed that The Vision was a terrible name for the group.&quot;With all due respect, what is The Vision? Can somebody explain that? We're going to win all the titles, and then what? A vision is a vision. Martin Luther King gave a vision. That was Martin Luther King's vision. What is the vision here? What a horrible name, bro. Like, absolutely. We're going to win the titles; we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?&quot; Russo said.Martin Lloyd88 @mi9875361LINKI Hope at the Next WWE Pay Per View Event We See a Husband &amp;amp;amp; Wife Tag Team Match Featuring CM Punk &amp;amp;amp; AJ Lee Against Seth Rollins &amp;amp;amp; Becky LynchThe rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been going on for a while now and has become extremely personal. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for AJ Lee following her return on SmackDown.