Seth Rollins subtly teases something big after making a request to Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins made a request to Bron Breakker and subtly teased something huge on RAW during a backstage segment as they were regrouping from the fallout of the opening segment.

For some context, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's numbers game against CM Punk was neutralized in the opening segment of RAW when Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came out to make the save. Rollins and Breakker were sent packing by the trio, leading to an alliance between Punk and Zayn.

Seth Rollins spoke to Breakker and Heyman, telling them that they (Punk, Jey, and Sami) think they have won the battle, but they have another thing coming. He teased another masterstroke and whispered something in Bron Breakker's ear before sending him packing.

It seems that the request he whispered was to potentially take Jey Uso out backstage. After the segment in which Jey Uso confronted Gunther, who announced the details of his World Title rematch, Bron Breakker would end up taking out Jey.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Rollins and Breakker will team up to face the duo of CM Punk and Sami Zayn. It's going to be an interesting match, and this edition of SNME is turning out to be the most stacked one so far.

It takes place in less than two weeks from now.

