Seth Rollins title run bashed ahead of Clash in Paris, WWE veteran expressed frustration (Exclusive)

With Seth Rollins now firmly settled as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, many are wondering what is next for him in terms of defending his belt. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo, however, has a bleak view of what's to come.
Considering how much Sami Zayn has been hinting at a World Title run lately, a number of people believe that he could win the next Royal Rumble and then take the belt off of Seth. However, this leaves the Visionary a long time to hold onto his title, and also to make it interesting enough to be entertaining.
When asked about how the creative team may plan to do that, Vince Russo had a rather disinterested answer on Writing with Russo. He said:
"I don't know. These guys just keep wrestling each other... I don't know (laughs)."
The WWE veteran is not happy about the possibility of Sami Zayn becoming World Champion
According to Vince Russo, WWE is set on repeating an experiment similar to Daniel Bryan's run with Sami Zayn.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, the veteran stated that Sami will be put in the same spot as Hulk Hogan in 1983. He said:
"He is going to be the World Champion. It is time to replay the Daniel Bryan card. He would not keep saying it over and over again if it wasn't gonna happen. They put him over, he beat Kross, and he beat Solo on SmackDown. It is tailor-made. It is happening, man. This guy is gonna be in the Hulk Hogan spot. Think about that. Sami Zayn of 2025 is gonna be Hulk Hogan of 1983. Think about that for a second." [From 10:00 onwards]
Whether or not Russo's prediction comes true is something only time will tell.
