Seth Rollins was upset with multiple WWE superstars backstage; felt there needed to be a change

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was disappointed with multiple WWE Superstars during his NXT run back in the day. These superstars apparently wished to stay on the developmental brand rather than join RAW or SmackDown.

Recently, Rollins returned to WWE NXT, where he faced Bron Breakker for the title. After over 10 years, The Visionary came to the developmental brand and poured his soul out to the audience after the show went off-air.

On a recent Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins spoke about coming down to WWE NXT. The 37-year-old praised Bron Breakker for putting up a hell of a fight as he witnessed other stars hungry for the main roster call-up.

The Visionary also shared that it rubbed him the wrong way when NXT talent did not want to be on the main roster during his run on the developmental brand. However, the scenario was different when he met a new group of WWE Superstars upon his NXT return.

"We were going through a period with NXT where there was a lot of complacency and people talking about, ‘I’d rather stay in NXT, I don’t want to go to the main roster.’ That always rubbed me the wrong way. When I went down there this past time, I felt a different energy and I felt people were excited to come to the main roster and take their careers to the next level," Rollin said. [H/T - Fightful]

Seth Rollins responds to John Cena's WrestleMania announcement in London

When John Cena surprisingly returned to the 2023 Money in the Bank, he hyped the crowd. He shared that it took over 20 years to bring a premium live event to London, but he would love to see the company host The Showcase of the Immortals in England.

During the same interview, the World Heavyweight Champion reacted to Cena's pitch of having a WrestleMania in London. Seth Rollins mentioned that WWE should acknowledge Leader of Cenation's idea and that the company can execute a WrestleMania in the city.

"Obviously, the logistics of getting WrestleMania to London are a little bit different than being stateside. But this is the biggest professional wrestling company on the planet. If anybody can do it, we can. So I would love to be able to bring a WrestleMania or a huge stadium show to London, the Greater London area," Seth Rollins said.

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based company hosts The Grandest Stage of Them All, as pitched by John Cena.

