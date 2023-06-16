"Sh**, you can even say Seth Rollins" - Newly-crowned non-WWE champion makes bold claim about top star in fiery promo

Seth Rollins is currently one of the top stars in the world, as the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. Newly crowned champion, Alex Shelley, brought him up while speaking about his title win in a fiery promo.

Alex Shelley recently became the IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Steve Maclin at the Against All Odd IMPACT Wrestling event. He was not the only one to win a title, as his Motor City Machine Guns partner, Chris Sabin, also won the X-Division Championship the same night.

The win was a big one for the star and meant a lot to him, as he made evident in this week's promo.

Speaking on IMPACT Wrestling, he addressed finally winning the world title after so many years. He said that he had inspired some of the best wrestlers, including Seth Rollins, and that it was finally his turn.

"20 years, I've made pro wrestling a better place because I have this Midas touch. When I mentor somebody, they go on to become world champions. You want proof? You look at the 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada, you look at 'The Switchblade' Jay White, you look at the Young Bucks, you look at Trey Miguel, you look at Kushida. Sh**, you can even say Seth Rollins. At some point, I had to draw a line in the sand and say, now it's my turn. Now I have to prove it to myself," he said.

Seth Rollins and Alex Shelley are not strangers to each other

While Shelley's claim may surprise some, Seth Rollins has indeed worked with him in the past. The two have worked three matches against each other.

The first two times, it was at PWG. Shelley was able to defeat Rollins on both occasions. The first time was when he and Sabin defeated Jimmy Jacobs and Rollins at PWG All-Star Weekend in 2006. The next time was in 2007 when he defeated Rollins in a singles match.

James Bullock @fasjab 15 years ago, Ring of Honor ( @ringofhonor ) held its 2nd "Tag Wars" event featuring a then-modern-day dream match as The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black [ @WWERollins ]) fought The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin [ @SuperChrisSabin ] & Alex Shelley [ @fakekinkade ]). 15 years ago, Ring of Honor (@ringofhonor) held its 2nd "Tag Wars" event featuring a then-modern-day dream match as The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black [@WWERollins]) fought The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin [@SuperChrisSabin] & Alex Shelley [@fakekinkade ]). https://t.co/Fuur37fnKE

Rollins does have one win over Shelley, though. In 2008, as part of the ROH Tag Wars, he and Jimmy Jacobs defeated Shelley and Sabin.

What do you think of Shelley mentioning Rollins by name on IMPACT Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

