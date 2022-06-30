Shawn Michaels gives his honest take on Ric Flair's in-ring return

Shawn Michaels recently gave his opinion on Ric Flair’s decision to come out of retirement at the age of 73.

Flair will compete in the final match of his career on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. Many high-profile names, including WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, have expressed concerns about the wrestling icon’s return due to his past health issues.

Speaking on the “True Geordie Podcast,” Michaels wished The Nature Boy all the best ahead of his last in-ring encounter.

“Those of us that know The Naitch are always, you know, kinda tickled,” Michaels said. “It’s never over for The Naitch! That’s one of the things that makes him who he is. I want Ric to be happy, and if getting in the ring one more time… Ric knows if he can do it or not. Ric knows if he’s healthy enough, and if it’s something that brings him joy, brings him contentment, I wish him the best.” [26:51-27:20]

Ric Flair previously ended his in-ring career in 2008 after losing to Michaels at WrestleMania 24. The 16-time world champion reversed his retirement the following year to face Hulk Hogan in a series of matches in Australia. He also competed in 12 matches in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in 2010 and 2011.

Shawn Michaels hopes Ric Flair stays healthy

In 2017, Ric Flair spent 13 days on life support after being hospitalized due to a ruptured intestine. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said earlier this year that he only had a five percent chance of survival. He even claimed WWE made a video package to honor his life in case he passed away.

Michaels has had a close friendship with Flair over the years. He reiterated that he has no problem with his former WWE opponent returning as long as he remains happy and healthy.

“Obviously, always want him to be careful, but I think when it comes to being in that ring, that might be where he’s most comfortable and that’s where he finds the most amount of joy,” Michaels continued. “And if that’s the case and he can do it and stay healthy and happy, I’m always gonna support him in that.” [27:21-27:39]

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) were due to feature in Flair’s final match. However, an official announcement about the participants has not yet been made.

