Shawn Michaels says goodbye to WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Micheals said goodbye to a popular superstar today on social media. Michaels works for the NXT brand and a major star wrapped up his tenure in WWE's developmental brand last night.

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is officially on his way to the main roster. He has already signed with Nick Aldis and SmackDown but had an NXT Tag Team Championship reign to attend to before he could fully commit to the main roster.

Breakker and Corbin lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Axiom and Nathan Frazer last night. After the match, Corbin noted that Breakker brought him his first championship in six years and stated that it was a blast working with the 26-year-old.

Shawn Michaels posted a video today on social media of himself saying goodbye to Bron Breakker. The two stars shared a hug in the video, and Michaels claimed that it was only the beginning for Breakker. You can check out HBK's post on X by clicking here.

".@bronbreakkerwwe took #WWENXT by storm and has already created more than his fair share of unforgettable moments.... And this is just the beginning. Go get 'em," he wrote.

Shawn Michaels predicts a bright future for young WWE star

Oba Femi is the current NXT North American Champion, and Shawn Michaels believes the 25-year-old has an incredibly bright future.

Speaking to reporters ahead of WrestleMania weekend, the legend shared his thoughts on what the future could hold for Oba Femi. HBK praised Femi and added that there is no ceiling to his potential in the company.

"The cliché is the sky's the limit, as they say, but it is with Oba. You can see it. I think from the first day he walked out there, everybody felt the aura he has. He's unbelievably impressive. I tell you what, just from a character standpoint, as a human being, boy, he's a bright young man. He is so focused," said Michaels.

Bron Breakker has not competed on SmackDown since his dominant victory over Xyonn Quinn on March 1. It will be interesting to see if Breakker will be in action this Friday night now that his time in NXT has come to an end.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Bron Breakker will capture a title on the main roster in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion