"She played upon his emotions" - Ric Flair reveals his opinion on WWE Hall of Famer's relationship with his wife

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a professional wrestler for an incredible amount of time. He has been involved with the biggest names the business has ever seen and thus has many fascinating stories to tell. He recently told one about Ricky Steamboat and his wife.

The Nature Boy and the Dragon wrestled each other on an astonishing 135 occasions. Their trilogy of matches in the late 80s is one of the greatest series of wrestling matches in history.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time World Champion opened up about his honest thoughts on his storied rival's wife.

"I've buried the hatchet with Bonnie. She didn’t like me as a person for a lot of reasons, a lot of wives didn’t like me. I don’t know why but I think she also played upon his emotions and wanted, this is my thought process, as much attention as he was getting. It’s funny how Bonnie met Ricky. She was one of the models that I hired from Charlotte for that angle we shot when he first came, when we first started going to work with each other. They met that day and next thing I knew they were dating," Ric Flair said. [From 29:01 - 29:58]

Ric Flair believes WWE is in a class of its own

World Wrestling Entertainment experienced a period of instability when Vince McMahon stepped down. However, the company has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks.

Ric Flair believes nobody, including AEW, can compete with them right now:

"WWE right now is in such a hot position where everything’s clicking on such a positive note. It’s insanity. Everything is just boom, boom, boom. It’s incredible. They’re not missing a beat, when the WWE gets themselves on a roll like this, it just seems like everything else just pales in comparison. I’m not taking anything away from AEW. It’s just, when [WWE] is clicking like this, between Roman and ‘The Queen’, and the stuff with Becky and Bayley is really good, and Sami Zayn and The Usos, these kids, they’ve all been on top." [H/T: Fightful]

Elimination Chamber is fast approaching, and the show will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Considering how hot the story is right now, the match is set to be a memorable one.

