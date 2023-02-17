"She's smoking" - When top WWE star revealed if he had intimate relationship with Kelly Carlson

In 2001, Kelly Carlson kicked off her acting career. Nearly five years later, she starred in The Marine alongside WWE legend John Cena. The 46-year-old actress played the role of Cena's wife, Kate Triton.

In an interview with Howard Stern to promote the movie, John Cena revealed if he had an intimate relationship with his co-star while filming the project.

"[Is she hot?] She's smoking. [Did you b*ng her?] I didn't. Somebody else got to her before me Howard. [Oh, is she a married woman?] yeah," Cena said. [15:13 - 15:22]

In real life, Carlson is married to Navy Chief Dan Stanchfield. During an Instagram Live in 2020, the Nip/Tuck star disclosed that she was no longer an active actress because she had relocated from Los Angeles to San Diego for her husband's work.

John Cena is currently a part-time WWE Superstar

In 2000, John Cena signed with WWE. He spent nearly two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2002. Over the next 15 years, Cena became an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

The Leader of the Cenation has now transitioned into a part-time superstar over the past few years as he moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

Cena has starred in several movies and TV shows, including F9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker. Meanwhile, he has made a few WWE appearances over the past few years. His latest came on December 31 when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match on SmackDown.

Several reports have suggested the 16-time world champion would return for another bout at WrestleMania 39.

