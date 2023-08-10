"She trusts him" - WWE fans react to controversial physical altercation between Becky Lynch and former champion

The WWE Universe has reacted to the news that a spot between Becky Lynch and a male superstar was unrehearsed.

Baron Corbin has had a bizarre career as a superstar thus far. The company has seemingly tried to push him several times, but it hasn't worked out as planned. They paired him with WWE legend JBL as his manager, which, unfortunately, was abandoned. The veteran has since returned to NXT to push the restart button on his WWE career.

He disclosed to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview that hitting Lynch with the End of Days at Extreme Rules 2019 was unrehearsed. Corbin and Lacey Evans teamed up to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Winner's Take All match. During the bout, Baron Corbin hit Becky Lynch with his End of Days finisher in a sequence that wasn't practiced beforehand.

Wrestling fans reacted to the news in a variety of ways. Some fans claimed that it meant that Lynch trusted Corbin, while others stated that The Lone Wolf deserves to be booked better.

Peter Wong @Original182 @WrestlingWCC End of Days is actually a cool finishing move.

TeeZ🇵🇷 @2kTeeZ @WrestlingWCC Baron Corbin really is a great talent, just have to book him properly. He can put on a great match and can give out a great promo

I’м Ѕтіll Vіv @middlenamessean @WrestlingWCC Baron Corbin does all he can with whatever they throw at him. Once he’s done with NXT, I’d love to give him a push. Low tier main eventer/high tier midcarder.

🇨🇵Jason @Jason_40_ @WrestlingWCC That also proves that she trusts him. He is such a safe worker.

Becky Lynch gets revenge on Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch got her revenge on Baron Corbin on the October 4, 2019 edition of SmackDown.

King Corbin interrupted the former champion's promo, but they were quickly joined by a WWE legend. The Rock made his way to the ring and took the opportunity to poke fun at Corbin. Lynch blasted Corbin in the face and hit him with a Leg Drop. The Brahma Bull followed it up with a Rock Bottom and then a People's Elbow as the crowd went crazy.

Lynch took to Instagram after getting revenge on Corbin and noted that she always collects her debt in the end:

"I always, always, collect that debt in the end," she wrote on Instagram.

Lynch is set to face Trish Stratus next Monday night on RAW. The two superstars were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam, but the match was postponed. The Man appeared to take a shot at Triple H by enjoying some lemonade ringside during the match between Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler this past Monday night on RAW.

