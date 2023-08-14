Sheamus discloses top guys were "p***ed off" at him and current AEW star for wrestling insane match

Sheamus has become one of the most talked-about names after WWE SmackDown this past week. The Irish star is scheduled to face Hall of Famer Edge next week on the blue brand, as the show will air live from Toronto, Canada.

For the first time ever, The Rated-R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior will step into the ring for a one-on-one match. Ahead of the bout, which has all the makings of a classic, Sheamus recalled wrestling a no-disqualification contest against AEW star Bryan Danielson.

The two faced each other in 2012 at WrestleMania 28 in their infamous 18-second match, and in case you are unaware, they even faced each other at the Show of Shows a year prior. Their first showdown, however, was relegated to the pre-show, despite being for the WWE US title.

Sheamus recently sat down with Metro to discuss a variety of topics. On the subject of Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE), The Celtic Warrior relished the memory of his incredible bout with The American Dragon at a live event ahead of WrestleMania 27:

"I remember one time we had a live event just before ‘Mania in Atlanta, this is before we found out we got bumped to that pre show at WrestleMania 27," Sheamus began. "So I’m having this crazy physical match with D-Bry – me and him, just the chemistry we had and the different styles, the technical high flyer against the big brawler."

The Irishman then revealed that a few top WWE stars were not too pleased with both him and Bryan allegedly stealing the show:

"So you had guys going out afterwards – I’m not gonna tell you who they were, but top guys – and they’re p***ed off with us because they had to follow that. They’re going out doing this tippy-tappy s***e and we’re in there kicking the crap out of each other, marks all over us."

While The Celtic Warrior and Bryan Danielson didn't get the opportunity to show what they were capable of in either of their bouts on The Grandest Stage, their 2-out-of-3 Falls match at Extreme Rules in 2012 is often singled out for praise.

Sheamus finally gets the flowers for his unique in-ring style from WWE fans

Not long ago, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash disclosed on his podcast Kliq This that Sheamus and even fellow European superstar Drew McIntyre threw punches at him during the Royal Rumble match in 2011.

Konnan came forward in their defense on K100, stating that the young stars had a different and very physical in-ring style of wrestling. The Irishman spoke about his own fighting style while talking to Metro:

"Everything’s done the right way, no noses are being broken – well mine got broken twice,’ he laughed. ‘But you’re not hurting anybody. I pride myself on that style," Sheamus said. "Finally people’s eyes are open to what I can do, the matches I can have, how I can elevate talent. For some reason it took a long time for that to happen."

