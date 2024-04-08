Sheamus gives major return update ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Sheamus has shared an update amid his absence from WWE and ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Celtic Warrior has not competed in a match on WWE television since his loss to Edge last August. It was Edge's final match in the promotion, and he is now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. Sheamus' former faction, The Brawling Brutes has been disbanded with Ridge Holland returning to NXT, and Pete Dunne forming the New Catch Republic tag team with Tyler Bate.

During his appearance at Premiere Leage Fan Fest, the former champion commented on his future. He noted that he has been off television for seven months but big things are coming for him this year.

"Seven months I've been off from WWE but I want to tell everybody, big things are coming for Sheamus this year. Huge things are coming for Sheam-O," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Edge opens up about his final WWE match with Sheamus

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his All Elite Wrestling debut at WrestleDream 2023. He is the current TNT Champion in the promotion and won the title by defeating Christian.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun last year, the veteran discussed his match with Sheamus and noted that it lived up to his expectations. Copeland added that he decided it was likely his final match in the promotion towards the end of the bout.

"Halfway through that match with Sheamus, I was like, oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be. Him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it," he said.

The 46-year-old has had a remarkable career in WWE so but clearly still has a lot left in the tank. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the absent star when he finally makes his return to television sometime down the line.

