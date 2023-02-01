Sheamus recalls promo segment with WWE Hall of Famer on RAW, proclaims grand slam win in 2023

WWE Superstar Sheamus is now a household name who is beloved by countless fans around the world. He is also a Triple H guy. The Game selflessly put him over at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view back in 2010, in a match that stood out in The Celtic Warrior's career in its early days. The contest also marked the Chief Content Officer's last stand as a full-time performer.

Speaking of 2010s, the leader of the Brawling Brutes was at the top of the mountain during this time. He won the WWE Championship at the Fatal-4-Way pay-per-view after defeating John Cena, Randy Orton, and Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior met in a promo segment on the February 1, 2010, episode of RAW, which the latter recalled via Twitter with a self-referential joke. Sheamus added a caption that read:

".. and here i am about to surpass this gingerist pretend viking. #ultimategrandslamchampion."

All Sheamus needs is an Intercontinental Championship win to be part of the elite list of grand slam champions in WWE. AJ Styles was the last wrestler to receive this honor back in 2021.

WWE legend on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's tag team name

Taz is a WWE legend best known as the color commentator for both the SmackDown and ECW brands. He also briefly wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion, with his debut match being notable as he defeated Kurt Angle in the opening contest at Royal Rumble 2000 at Madison Square Garden. The Olympic Gold Medalist was undefeated at the time.

Currently continuing as a commentator for AEW, Taz recently commented on The Celtic Warrior's frequent use of the word 'banger.' Ultimately, the duo of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, now a tag team, were dubbed "The Banger Bros" which created some stir within the company. Taz commented via Twitter:

"Only was referring to word for describing a “great” wrestling match, I had no clue WWE had a team with that name. Im still shocked some of the wrestling “media” write this up as a story…lol ridiculous! Im 50LBS lighter now than that old photo. Just saying ;),” tweeted @OfficialTAZ.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre formed an alliance at the Royal Rumble, which benefitted both men until, eventually, both men were eliminated from the bout by Gunther. It looks like the new tag team is heading towards a collision course with the Viking Raiders on SmackDown.

