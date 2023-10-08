Shinsuke Nakamura breaks silence after losing to Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane

Shinsuke Nakamura has broken his silence after losing to Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane 2023. At the premium live event, Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

This was Rollins' second consecutive win over Nakamura. At Payback, he defeated The King of Strong Style before their rematch was eventually set up for Fastlane.

Taking to Twitter, Nakamura sent a two-word message, suggesting that he wasn't done yet despite losing a brutal Last Man Standing match against The Visionary.

"NEVER DIE," wrote Nakamura.

Check out Nakamura's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Nakamura is yet to win a world championship on WWE's main roster. In the past, he has unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Title on several occasions. The Japanese sensation is a former NXT, United States, and Intercontinental Champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura was aware of Damian Priest possibly cashing in his Money in the Bank contract

At Fastlane, Damian Priest teased the possibility of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract before being prevented by Rhea Ripley.

Shinsuke Nakamura, who was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Seth Rollins, was seemingly aware of Mr. Money in the Bank's plan. In an interview with Wrestling News ahead of Fastlane, The King of Strong Style said he wasn't "stupid," mentioning that The Visionary should simultaneously focus on him and Priest.

"I need to focus only on Seth Rollins because he's not easy. I didn't beat him yet. First of all, I need to focus on Seth Rollins. Of course, I'm not stupid. Damian is always going to try to find the opportunity, the timing. I'm a challenger for the championship. Seth is more worried about that. He needs to defend against Shinsuke and needs to care about Damian."

Expand Tweet

With the loss at Fastlane, Nakamura may not challenge for the world title anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins once again defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.