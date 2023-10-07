"I'm not stupid" - Top WWE star on Damian Priest possibly cashing in Money in the Bank at Fastlane

Shinsuke Nakamura recently addressed the possibility of seeing Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Fastlane.

Earlier this year, Priest defeated six other superstars, including Nakamura, to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Nevertheless, the Japanese star later started feuding with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two superstars are scheduled to square off in a Last Man Standing match tonight at Fastlane.

In an interview with wrestlingnews.co ahead of Fastlane, Nakamura commented on Priest possibly cashing in his Money in the Bank contract tonight. The Japanese star claimed Rollins is more worried about that scenario.

"I need to focus only on Seth Rollins because he's not easy. I didn't beat him yet. First of all, I need to focus on Seth Rollins. Of course, I'm not stupid, always Damian is going to try to find the opportunity, the timing. I'm a challenger for the championship. Seth is more worried about that. He needs to defend against Shinsuke and needs to care about Damian," he said.

A WWE legend doesn't think Shinsuke Nakamura will win the World Heavyweight Title. Check out the details here.

Shinsuke Nakamura will change his strategy at WWE Fastlane

In the same interview, Shinsuke Nakamura addressed his plans for tonight's World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing match against Seth Rollins. He disclosed that he would change his strategy to defeat The Visionary.

The Japanese star also claimed he has to prove that he is better than Rollins.

"I think I need to change the strategy to beat him. Also I need to prove that I'm better than him. I'm not enough to beat Seth Rollins so I need to show why I'm here, why I'm fighting. I need to express everything. I have a lot of feeling, frustration, madness. I'm gonna put all my emotion [in the match at Fastlane]," he said.

"They are finally seeing what kind of talent he really has" - Wrestling legend heaps massive praise on Shinsuke Nakamura's work in WWE. Check out the details here.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.