Shotzi reveals plans ahead of WWE exit

Shotzi shared an interesting message today on social media ahead of her WWE departure. The veteran's time at the company will reportedly come to an end in July 2025.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared that the company would not be renewing her contract, and it will be expiring in July. The 33-year-old took to Instagram today to promote the "ballsy tour" following her exit from the company, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"The ballsy tour is coming! Where do you think I will show up at? 💚," she wrote.

The former champion has not competed in a match since her loss to Zoey Stark on WWE Speed in February 2025. Stark battled Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley in a Money in the Bank qualifying match last week on WWE RAW.

Zoey Stark went for a Dropkick during the match but suffered a gruesome knee injury while attempting the move. Rhea Ripley went on to emerge victorious and will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Shotzi ahead of her departure from the company

Wrestling legend Booker T recently praised Shotzi for her work ethic and claimed that her contract not getting renewed was heartbreaking.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the veteran exiting the company and noted that she was a hard worker. He added that he expects to see Shotzi continue to wrestle after leaving the promotion.

"I like Shotzi. She was like one of the hardest workers. There was just such a cool freaking look, a cool vibe. I definitely hate seeing her get cut, because she works so da*n hard to get there. She really did. When stuff don’t [sic] work out for you, of course, it’s heartbreaking, but I think she is going to just keep going, man, because she’s a worker bee!" he said. [H/T: 411MANIA]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the popular star in the world of professional wrestling following her WWE exit in July.

