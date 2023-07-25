"Sitting at a table, buying time for next week?" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE for The Bloodline segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed by the contract signing segment on SmackDown this past Friday.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso met in the middle of the ring to discuss the Rules of Engagement for their match at SummerSlam. However, Jey tore apart the contract and stated that the two would engage in a "Tribal Combat." He claimed that was the only way the Samoan Elders wanted to see this family feud settled.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo recalled watching the segment. He claimed to be a big fan of Reigns and The Usos. However, the former writer explained that WWE was just using these contract-signing segments to prolong the feud week after week.

"I watched The Bloodline segment on RAW. Come on bro like seriously? This is a great segment? Sitting at a table, buying time for next week? I'm a fan of Roman Reigns, I'm a fan of the Usos but I watched this big segment and I'm like really? This is the great stuff they're doing on SmackDown? Come on, bro." [From 5:15 - 6:00]

WWE RAW also featured a contract signing segment between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

The final segment of Monday Night RAW featured the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and number one contender Finn Balor in the ring for a contract signing.

Rollins made it clear that his adversary was not winning the title, and even if he did, Damian Priest would cash in on him. The Visionary anticipated that Judgment Day might attack, and he flipped the table.

An all-out brawl ensued, and the numbers game caught up with Seth. Sami Zayn rushed out with a chair, but the faction pummelled him too.

Finally, Priest hit a Razor's Edge on the champ, followed by a Frog Splash by Dominik Mysterio and a Coup de Grace by Balor, bringing the show to an end with Seth writhing in pain.

