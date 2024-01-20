SmackDown star claims he is Logan Paul's mentor in WWE

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has claimed to be the mentor for United States Champion Logan Paul.

The popular YouTuber captured the United States Championship by defeating Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia last November. Santos Escobar betrayed the LWO during the match and left brass knuckles on the ring apron for the challenger to use.

Paul bashed Mysterio in the face with the brass knuckles to become champion, and then Escobar brutally attacked the Hall of Famer on SmackDown as a way to write him off of television as he deals with an injury. Kevin Owens recently defeated Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament on the blue brand and has earned a title shot against Logan Paul at Royal Rumble next weekend.

In an interview with Sunrise, WWE SmackDown star Grayson Waller claimed that the United States Champion was a "great guy." He added that he has been able to help Paul and claimed that he has been his mentor in the company:

"Logan is a great guy. People like LA [Knight] aren’t happy he’s in the WWE. I think Logan has been great in WWE. He’s come in and he really likes what we do. He’s a crazy man. He’ll do pretty much whatever it takes. It’s nice having a guy like Logan around. I get to help him out. I’m kind of his mentor in many ways," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE veteran claims Logan Paul is better than most of the roster

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Logan Paul is already better than a significant percentage of the roster.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo praised the United States Champion. He claimed Logan Paul has a ton of charisma and is already better than 75% of the superstars on the main roster:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

Logan Paul has already become one of the most despised superstars on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if he can retain the United States Championship when he defends against Kevin Owens next weekend at Royal Rumble 2024.

