SmackDown star gained permission to use hard-hitting move on WWE TV

A WWE SmackDown star has revealed that they got permission to use a hard-hitting maneuver that was performed this past Friday night.

Mia Yim (Michin) wrestled her first match on WWE SmackDown in six months this past Friday night. She teamed up with Latino World Order's Zelina Vega to battle Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane, also known as The Kabuki Warriors.

Asuka and Kairi Sane picked up the victory after Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Bayley then shoved Yim off the turnbuckle and she crashed to the canvas below. Kairi Sane climbed to the top rope and connected with the InSane Elbow for the pinfall victory.

Yim took to Instagram earlier today to reveal that she got permission to use the VooDoo Drop on SmackDown. She asked fans what they want the move to be called in WWE as seen in her post below. The VooDoo Drop was used by former wrestler Roxxi Laveaux, who is most known for her time in TNA Wrestling.

"Shoutout to @thatwitch_nikki for her blessing to use this! Name ideas?#VoodooDrop #Roxxi #wwe #smackdown," she posted.

Wrestling veteran discusses Randy Orton's dangerous spot on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Randy Orton's match against Jimmy Uso this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter noted that there was a spot during The Viper's match with Jimmy Uso that was rather dangerous. Apter noted that Orton landed on his back during the spot and suggested that it wasn't a good idea for the veteran as he had just returned from injury.

"With Randy Orton being out for those 18 months, that spot that he did where he lied back and waited for Uso [Jimmy] to come and Summersault on him and all, how dangerous a move for someone whose neck, you know, was in that type of shape and to just go ahead and do that? We saw him kinda move his neck out of the way. But man, that's kinda dangerous for a guy that just came back from an injury from that area to say 'it's okay to do something like that.' Didn't you think so?" Bill Apter said. [10:09 - 10:49]

You can check out the full podcast below:

Mia Yim returned to the company last year as The O.C.'s answer for Rhea Ripley during their rivalry against The Judgment Day. AJ Styles made his return to WWE television this past Friday night as well but shockingly turned heel. Only time will tell what the future holds for The O.C. faction.

