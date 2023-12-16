Popular WWE star set to wrestle first match in six months on SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar is set to compete in her first match on SmackDown in six months tonight.

This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Roman Reigns will be making his return to WWE television tonight on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel, and today marked four years since the last time he was pinned in a singles match.

Randy Orton will be in action tonight against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, and the United States Championship tournament will be continuing tonight. Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Austin Theory, and Carmelo Hayes will be making his SmackDown debut to battle Grayson Waller in the first round of the tournament.

Ahead of SmackDown, the promotion has announced a huge tag team for tonight's show. Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane will be teaming up against Zelina Vega and Mia Yim (Michin). Asuka and Kairi Sane were once known as The Kabuki Warriors tag team back in the day.

Mia Yim has not competed in a match on SmackDown since June 16. She teamed up with AJ Styles in a loss to Scarlett and Karrion Kross in a mixed tag team match earlier this year.

Damage CTRL has established itself as one of the most powerful factions on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Vega and Yim can pull off the upset tonight on SmackDown.

