SmackDown star reveals why he has legitimate heat with Dominik Mysterio

It was assumed that when Dominik Mysterio entered the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, the mask he destroyed was that of his WWE Hall of Fame father and SmackDown star, Rey Mysterio.

Santos Escobar has explained that it was, in fact, the mask that Rey Mysterio gifted him, which makes his issues with Dominik Mysterio very personal.

In this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, the Legado Del Fantasma leader revealed that he has given his mask to two people in the past, including LA Park and his father, El Fantasma, both in Mexico City.

He further stated that the third person with whom he had a similar interaction was Rey Mysterio, with the luchador legend giving Escobar his mask this time around on SmackDown. Considering it's a big deal, Santos Escobar brought up the same mask that Dom tore during his entrance in the Rumble match:

"Dominik. Dominik," Santos Escobar began. "He did this. Now, he didn't do this to his dad's mask. This is my mask. So, it suffice to say that this is very personal to me. I'm very glad at WrestleMania, Rey had a chance to correct his son. But now, I'm gonna find a proper time to make him pay for this." [From 22:48 to 23:26]

It was recently reported that Legado Del Fantasma's involvement during the WrestleMania 39 match between Rey Mysterio and the Judgment Day star is part of a bigger angle.

Zelina Vega wants to face the SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega had previously expressed her desire to wrestle for the top prize in the Stamford-based promotion if the company hosted an event in Puerto Rico.

With The Eradicator now holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, it's safe to assume that the company is heading in this direction.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever," Vega said. [POST Wrestling]

She recently threw shade at Dominik Mysterio on his birthday, slowly building a feud between LWO and The Judgment Day on SmackDown.

Vega has also parallelly teased being next in line to face Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash. It will be interesting to see how these storylines play out in the coming weeks.

