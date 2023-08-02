"So tired of this sh*t," says WWE star whose rumored SummerSlam match was moved to RAW

WWE's second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam, is just a few days away. The card seems complete, but a couple of rumored matches are not on it. This includes the potential feud-ender between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

A match between the two had reportedly been planned for SummerSlam since before WrestleMania 39. Despite that, Lynch and Stratus will instead face off on the August 14 episode of Monday Night RAW, which does take place in Canada.

The WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to the match announcement on Twitter, but it must be said she tweeted in character. Trish Stratus had been avoiding a rematch with Becky Lynch since their encounter in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, only for Adam Pearce to make it official for RAW in two weeks.

Trish simply said she is "so tired of this sh*t," referring to Pearce booking the match, and posted a link to an article about it from her website, trishstratus.com. Check it out below:

Trish Stratus' tweet

As of now, it's unknown why WWE moved Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus from SummerSlam to RAW. There are a couple of potential reasons, including the opportunity for Stratus to have her final match in her home country.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was worthy of being on the WWE SummerSlam card

This storyline has been going on for months, with WWE planting the seeds for it before WrestleMania 39. Trish Stratus returned to team with Becky Lynch and Lita at the event, defeating Damage CTRL. However, the seven-time Women's Champion wasn't happy being The Man's "sidekick."

Things took off when Stratus betrayed Lynch after causing her and Lita to lose the Women's Tag Team Championship. Trish defeated Becky at Night of Champions after Zoey Stark attacked the Irish star, adding a further obstacle between her and revenge.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Not on the SummerSlam card



#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/yxEDsC5oL2 Adam Pearce makes Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus official for in 2 weeks in Winnipeg with Zoey Stark banned from RingsideNot on the SummerSlam card

Over two months later, it seemed like the saga would end at SummerSlam, with the match being rumored for months. However, now that it will happen on the August 14 episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus must get enough time to deliver a potential feud-ending classic.

Regardless, it's a shame two of WWE's biggest female stars of all time are missing out on The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Should Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus have been booked for SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.