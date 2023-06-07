Social media sensations appear on WWE show; tease future in the company

WWE has successfully brought in many big names from the entertainment industry to perform inside the squared circle. This week, The Cavinder Twins debuted on the company's show to get social media talking.

The June 6, 2023, episode of NXT featured a few big moments. Bron Breakker appeared backstage to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin also performed on the show.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder made a backstage appearance during the program. For those who may not know, Hanna and Haley previously signed WWE Next In Line (NIL) deals. They were part of the inaugural class, announced in December 2021.

Hanna posted a photo of herself and her sister at the WWE Performance Center before the show got going with the following caption:

"You may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight."

The Cavinder Twins made their name through college basketball. However, their claim to fame came after they started posting videos on the social media platform TikTok. As of this writing, the Cavinder twins have 3.3 million TikTok and 515,000 Instagram followers.

It should be noted that they have said goodbye to their basketball career and have been working towards building a WWE career. Their appearance on NXT could signal a potential in-ring debut soon.

The Cavinder Twins also appeared in the ring on Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT

Not only did Hanna and Haley appear backstage on NXT, but they also took to the ring following the main event of the show. The twins came out to surprise many fans late in the show.

The night's final match saw Thea Hail win the Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship currently held by Tiffany Stratton. The Cavinder Twins joined Chase U in the ring following the win to celebrate. They lifted the victor above their shoulders as the show concluded.

The twins could join Chase U in the coming weeks to learn more about pro wrestling. Andre Chase has been working well with some up-and-coming superstars, helping them get a push in the company.

The creative team has used the faction as a testing ground for many superstars, and Hanna and Haley could become its latest recruits soon. After all, Thea Hail recently benefited from working with Chase U.

Do you want to see Hanna and Haley Cavinder in the wrestling ring soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

