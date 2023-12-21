"Solo Sikoa won't be able to help him," "The Tribal Chief won't escape" - WWE Universe wants a major match for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa remain undefeated on WWE SmackDown after Reigns named Sikoa as The Tribal Heir to the Island of Relevancy. Meanwhile, fans want a major match for The Tribal Chief to be different than his previous title defenses at Royal Rumble 2024.

Friday Night SmackDown is filled with credible challengers such as Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight, who want a shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, Nick Aldis had a solution to this.

Spoiler Alert.

The company taped the upcoming episode of the blue brand last week, and one of the big announcements made on the show was a Triple Threat match between Styles, Knight, and Orton for the New Year's Resolution edition of SmackDown.

However, fans do not want a one-on-one title defense as Solo Sikoa eventually ends up interfering in the match, allowing The Tribal Chief to win. Instead, the WWE Universe wants a Fatal-Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024, as Roman Reigns has never had a difficult stipulation during his legendary run.

Check out some reactions below:

In 2021, The Tribal Chief defended his title at WrestleMania 37 against Edge and Daniel Bryan. The match was filled with interference from The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see a Fatal-Four-Way match for the title heading into WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling veteran points out booking issues with Solo Sikoa during the absence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut when he distracted Drew McIntyre during his title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The Tribal Heir has always stood up for his Tribal Chief during challenging situations.

However, there's a pattern of inconsistency in Solo Sikoa's booking on Friday Night SmackDown when it comes to singles bouts. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Bill Apter pointed out the booking issues that Sikoa has been going through during The Tribal Chief's absence.

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up," Bill Apter said. [12:06 - 12:32]

Solo Sikoa has been booked well since his win over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see what the promotion does next with the rising star in the coming years.

