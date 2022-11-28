Solo Sikoa breaks silence by tweeting a short message after The Bloodline's epic win at WarGames

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to break his silence after the faction's historic win at the first-ever Survivor Series WarGames.

At the premium live event, Roman Reigns and his stablemates made history by beating the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. The match's closing stages saw Sami Zayn assist Jey Uso, who secured the pinfall victory.

Taking to Twitter, Solo posted a photo of The Bloodline standing tall and sent a short three-word message:

"Last ones standing" wrote Sikoa.

Check out Sikoa's tweet below:

Sikoa has been a massive addition to the faction since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. He attacked Drew McIntyre to help The Tribal Chief retain his titles.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline has already added more gold to the faction by winning the NXT North American Championship. However, he was eventually forced to vacate the belt currently held by Wes Lee.

Sami Zayn explained if he was the most crucial Bloodline member after Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn played a crucial role in The Bloodline's win at Survivor Series WarGames.

Speaking at the post-Survivor Series WarGames press conference, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that every member of the faction has an important role to fulfill:

"It's a unit, it's an act, whatever you want to call it. And everybody is so important, in their role..." Sikoa said. "And those are all individual stories, so I don't think one is more important than the other — outside obviously of Roman for obvious reasons – but I don't like even looking at it through that lens of a ranking order or whatever."

Expect Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Paul Heyman to address the WWE Universe after their win at WarGames. It remains to be seen if the faction will appear in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

