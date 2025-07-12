Solo Sikoa confirms huge WWE name has changed on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has now confirmed that a huge WWE name has been changed. This news came in on SmackDown.
Paul Heyman found himself facing Sikoa's wrath and promo to start SmackDown after he initially came out to confront LA Knight. The legend was not ready and had to beat a hasty retreat, but not before some changes.
The WWE legend has been a steady source of some of the biggest stories of the year, every year, for some time. Heyman's work with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and now Seth Rollins has seen the legend at the top of the mountain and involved in multiple WrestleMania main events.
Now, after a long time with Reigns, Heyman has turned his back on him and sided with Seth Rollins. Solo Sikoa confirmed that the star has left the Bloodline once and for all, and that he is no longer the Wiseman. With him now working as the Oracle for Rollins, his old name has been taken from him.
"No more Wiseman."
He also talked about how Roman Reigns was no longer the Tribal Chief and that the Bloodline had come to an end. Earlier, he confirmed that the new team name for his group was MFT, aka My Family Tree.
