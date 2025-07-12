  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Solo Sikoa confirms huge WWE name has changed on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa confirms huge WWE name has changed on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 12, 2025 03:13 GMT
The name has now changed (Credit: WWE.com)
The name has now changed (Credit: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa has now confirmed that a huge WWE name has been changed. This news came in on SmackDown.

Ad

Paul Heyman found himself facing Sikoa's wrath and promo to start SmackDown after he initially came out to confront LA Knight. The legend was not ready and had to beat a hasty retreat, but not before some changes.

The WWE legend has been a steady source of some of the biggest stories of the year, every year, for some time. Heyman's work with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and now Seth Rollins has seen the legend at the top of the mountain and involved in multiple WrestleMania main events.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, after a long time with Reigns, Heyman has turned his back on him and sided with Seth Rollins. Solo Sikoa confirmed that the star has left the Bloodline once and for all, and that he is no longer the Wiseman. With him now working as the Oracle for Rollins, his old name has been taken from him.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"No more Wiseman."

He also talked about how Roman Reigns was no longer the Tribal Chief and that the Bloodline had come to an end. Earlier, he confirmed that the new team name for his group was MFT, aka My Family Tree.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications