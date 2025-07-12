Solo Sikoa confirms huge WWE name has changed on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has now confirmed that a huge WWE name has been changed. This news came in on SmackDown.

Ad

Paul Heyman found himself facing Sikoa's wrath and promo to start SmackDown after he initially came out to confront LA Knight. The legend was not ready and had to beat a hasty retreat, but not before some changes.

The WWE legend has been a steady source of some of the biggest stories of the year, every year, for some time. Heyman's work with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and now Seth Rollins has seen the legend at the top of the mountain and involved in multiple WrestleMania main events.

Ad

Trending

Now, after a long time with Reigns, Heyman has turned his back on him and sided with Seth Rollins. Solo Sikoa confirmed that the star has left the Bloodline once and for all, and that he is no longer the Wiseman. With him now working as the Oracle for Rollins, his old name has been taken from him.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"No more Wiseman."

Expand Tweet

He also talked about how Roman Reigns was no longer the Tribal Chief and that the Bloodline had come to an end. Earlier, he confirmed that the new team name for his group was MFT, aka My Family Tree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE