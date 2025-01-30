Solo Sikoa names potential female Bloodline member; reveals WWE championship plans

The WWE Universe ruined Solo Sikoa's comeback on SmackDown recently. The Enforcer of The Anoa'i Family is now preparing to bounce back on The Road to WrestleMania 41 with a plan to successfully resume his takeover. Sikoa has revealed championship plans for The New Bloodline and addressed a long-debated topic: The first female member of The Bloodline.

A constant topic of discussion within the WWE Universe is the idea of a potential female addition to The Bloodline. While many consider Naomi to be a member because she's married to Jimmy Uso, there have been no official additions to the faction from the women's division. When discussing intergender matches in WWE 2K25, Solo named Nia Jax as a potential stablemate.

He believed The Irresistible Force would be perfect for his heel version of The Bloodline, whether it's real-life or in the upcoming video game.

The Only Tribal Chief, though self-proclaimed, is not giving up after his Tribal Combat loss to Roman Reigns on the RAW Netflix premiere. Solo returned to SmackDown two weeks ago but walked out of the arena after massive booing prevented him from speaking. The former NXT North American Champion removed his red jacket, then exited through the crowd to louder heat.

Sikoa recently promised to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday and guaranteed that he will headline WrestleMania 41. While speaking to Bleacher Report, it was noted that the 31-year-old expressed a desire to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline.

It was acknowledged that a Men's Royal Rumble victory at Saturday's premium live event would help achieve Solo's championship goals in a major way. He has also indicated new Bloodline members were on the way. The interviewer reiterated Sikoa had big future aspirations, despite the loss to Reigns.

Nia Jax and Naomi may be the two women's division stars with the closest ties to The Bloodline. However, the former champions have been rivals on TV for the most part.

Jax recently spoke with Screen Rant and named Naomi as one of her favorite human beings ever. The Irresistible Force also commented on how she was glad Naomi is back in World Wrestling Entertainment and praised the TNA partnership.

Jax and Naomi were shown as friends on Total Divas in 2019, but they have battled each other on RAW and SmackDown six times. Jax won five of those singles matches, including a Queen of the Ring tournament opener last May, on her way to winning the entire tournament.

