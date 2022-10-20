WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has reflected on his days in NXT and how his time on the brand was about proving himself to his brothers on the main roster.

Sikoa made his debut on the developmental brand on the October 26 2021 episode of NXT. After being in the North American Championship scene for about a year, he made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle premium live event. On the night, he helped Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

He even won the North American Championship on the following episode of NXT, only to relinquish the title the week following.

Reflecting upon his time on the promotion's third brand in his latest appearance on WWE's The Bump, Sikoa claimed that he had to prove that he could do it alone before joining The Bloodline.

"I wanted to show everybody that I could hold my own. You know, I don't need nobody in my corner. I don't need no help from my brothers or Roman. I wanted to show everybody that I can do this on my own. Taking over NXT in my run down in NXT, I think it just showed my family and Roman that what I'm capable of." [22:49 to 23:12]

Solo Sikoa has shown that he can definitely hold his own, as he is yet to be pinned or submitted on the main roster.

What did Roman Reigns tell Solo Sikoa before his debut at Clash at the Castle

Solo Sikoa recently disclosed what Roman Reigns told him before he made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle.

As stated above, Solo debuted on the main roster at the event in Cardiff and helped The Tribal Chief defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by pulling the referee out of the ring.

Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Sikoa opened up about what The Head of the Table told him that night.

"He just said, 'Be there, be there on the timing, if you don't do this and that in the match it's not gonna work.' And I remember when we got there, nobody knows that I was there in Cardiff. None of the guys, none of the boys. Only certain people, and nobody seen me go out there under the ring, and then everybody first seen me when I first came back after the spot had happened, it was like man wow, that's crazy," said Sikoa. (16:00-16:30)

Solo Sikoa has now teased that he will be feuding with former WWE Champion Sheamus going forward. The two even participated in the Fatal-Four Way match for #1 contendership for the Intercontinental Championship on last week's SmackDown.

