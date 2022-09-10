Solo Sikoa breaks silence following WWE SmackDown debut

Former NXT star Solo Sikoa recently sent a message following his WWE SmackDown debut, where he squared off against Drew McIntyre in the show's main event.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he assisted his cousin Roman Reigns. As a result, the latter retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Scottish Warrior. After weeks of rumors that the former NXT Superstar would become the newest member of The Bloodline, his shocking appearance at the premium live event all but confirmed it.

Sikoa was officially inducted as the stable's member by The Usos and Sami Zayn on SmackDown this week. He later went to war with McIntyre in a match that ended in disqualification after Karrion Kross attacked The Scottish Warrior.

Hours after the show, the 29-year-old performer sent a message via Twitter, where he seemingly hinted at another match against McIntyre. Sikoa made it clear that he wasn't backing down no matter what.

"It ain't over. Bring a chair. Bring a sword. I don't back down from nothing or nobody," tweeted Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa could also feud with Sami Zayn in WWE.

Despite working together on SmackDown, it's safe to say tensions are simmering underneath between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. After Sikoa's debut at Clash at the Castle, Zayn took plenty of digs at the former on social media platforms.

While Drew McIntyre will be busy dealing with Karrion Kross, a feud with Sami Zayn could be the perfect way for Sikoa to find his footing on the main roster. Whatever the case, the saga surrounding The Bloodline has successfully kept fans riveted despite The Tribal Chief's absence, who's enjoying some time off.

Do you see Solo Sikoa going to war with the honorary member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

