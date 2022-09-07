WWE Superstar shades member of The Bloodline for excluding him on the group's promotional video

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn called out Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline for not including him in a promotional video.

It has been noted that Sami Zayn is on a path to include himself in The Bloodline. Although it looks like he has succeeded in the past few weeks, Sikoa's inclusion might result in him getting left out.

In the past few days, Zayn kept reacting to being left out of the faction's promotional video. Solo, who quoted a post saying blood always comes first, Sami responded by saying blood wasn't enough reason to exclude someone. He later added that it was only a general statement and he can't wait to meet the new member.

"Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce!"

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Solo @WWESoloSikoa 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/wwesolosikoa/s… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/wwesolosikoa/s…

Solo Sikoa was added to the faction after he helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

WWE fans are worried about Sami Zayn's future

Although The Tribal Chief seems to like the honorary member of The Bloodline, the same can't be said about the rest of the members.

After the SmackDown Superstar expressed his thoughts on the matter, fans were quick to express that he should be careful. One fan even suggested that he shouldn't show up on the Friday show.

Shawn Olmstead @wildarms007 @SamiZayn Uhhh, Sami? Do you not see the writing on the wall? You were a place holder until Solo arrived. Now that hes here...well you do the math. Don't show up to Smackdown, I have a very bad feeling.... @SamiZayn Uhhh, Sami? Do you not see the writing on the wall? You were a place holder until Solo arrived. Now that hes here...well you do the math. Don't show up to Smackdown, I have a very bad feeling....

Some fans were on Sami's side and shared that he shouldn't be excluded from the group. Others even said that he was the real 4th member of the faction:

jango @imjangoTM @SamiZayn sami is the true 4th uce not solo @SamiZayn sami is the true 4th uce not solo

Magical_Magnet @MagnetMagical @SamiZayn If Solo belongs to the boodline, why isn't it in the photo? @SamiZayn If Solo belongs to the boodline, why isn't it in the photo? https://t.co/2O1wIa1XgN

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for the honorary uce now that the faction has just included another member.

Do you think Sami Zayn will remain with The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

