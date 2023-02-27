Solo Sikoa sends one-word message after Jey Uso reunites with The Bloodline at WWE live event

Solo Sikoa has sent a one-word message after Jey Uso reunited with The Bloodline at a recent WWE live event in Rockford, Illinois.

Jey's actions have caused a lot of tension within The Bloodline lately. He has struggled to choose between his family and Sami Zayn, who seemingly turned his back on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble event.

In the aftermath of the recent house show, Sikoa took to his Instagram story to share a photo of him and Jimmy Uso making their entrance in Rockford. The Enforcer also had an interesting caption.

"Us [blood drop emoji]," wrote Solo Sikoa.

Check out a screengrab of Solo Sikoa's post below:

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn in Montreal.

Midway through the match, Jey walked out to the ring as he was ordered to hit Zayn with a steel chair. However, he refused to do so, and his actions seemingly angered The Tribal Chief.

Jey Uso recently took to social media to send an interesting three-word message

Jey Uso was recently spotted with Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa ahead of last week's WWE SmackDown.

In the lead-up to the show, he took to Instagram to share an Instagram story where he might've taken a subtle dig at The Bloodline. Jey wrote:

"Same but different [blood]."

On SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was confronted by Sami Zayn, and the former stablemates eventually came to blows. Jey watched the entire brawl from ringside, refusing to participate or pick a side.

Things are pretty heated within The Bloodline at the moment, and next week on SmackDown, faction leader Roman Reigns will also be returning to television. The Tribal Chief has a lot to get off his chest.

