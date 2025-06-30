Solo Sikoa sends warning following major debut at WWE Night of Champions

Solo Sikoa delivered a warning to the WWE locker room following his victory at Night of Champions. The 32-year-old captured the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu at the PLE last night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

JC Mateo, Tanga Loa, and Tala Tonga (formerly known as Hikuleo) all interfered in the United States Championship match at Night of Champions. Tala Tonga made his debut on WWE television and attacked Jacob Fatu by hitting him with a Chokeslam on the announce table.

Solo Sikoa capitalized on the attack and connected with a Samoan Spike for the pinfall victory. Following the PLE, the United States Champion took to Instagram to deliver a warning. He suggested that his new faction was just getting started, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"We just getting started. #AndNew #NOC," he wrote.

Solo Sikoa had never won a singles title on the main roster before capturing the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu over the weekend.

Solo Sikoa demands an apology from Jacob Fatu following WWE Night of Champions

WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa suggested that Jacob Fatu owed him an apology following Night of Champions 2025.

The Samoan Werewolf and Sikoa have not been on the same page since Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. SmackDown General Manager even suggested that Sikoa was trying to make things difficult for the former MLW star earlier this year.

Speaking at the Night of Champions post-show, Sikoa revealed why he felt Fatu owed him an apology. He suggested that the former champion tried to leave their family and noted that Fatu attacked him during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

"Sorry for trying to step outside of the family. I'm sorry for trying to leave this family. I'm sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank. I'm sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo. What about that? There is a lot of things he could say sorry about," said Sikoa. [From 35:48 - 36:02]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see how long Sikoa can hang onto the United States Championship in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

