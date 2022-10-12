Sonya Deville's one-word response to Mandy Rose's message after helping Toxic Attraction on WWE NXT

Sonya Deville has responded to a message from Mandy Rose on Twitter following her appearance on last night's WWE NXT to aid Toxic Attraction.

On Tuesday night's NXT, Alba Fyre defeated Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne. As she headed backstage after the bout, however, Fyre got attacked by Sonya Deville, who made a surprise appearance and joined forces with the faction. The three ladies then put the 30-year-old through the announce table with a Shield-style powerbomb.

Although Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose was absent from the show, she later sent a message to her real-life best friend, Deville, on Twitter. The NXT Women's Champion addressed the SmackDown star's recent actions as she wrote:

"That's my best friend… always has my back. 👊🏻😎🙌🏼"

Deville responded to Rose's post, expressing her support for her best friend.

"Always 🖤" Deville replied.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have a long history in WWE

While participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville developed a close friendship. The two superstars later debuted on the main roster together as part of Paige's stable, Absolution.

After Paige retired from in-ring competition, Sonya Deville and Rose formed another tag team, Fire & Desire, on SmackDown. However, the two ladies later feuded for a few months in 2020 after Deville turned on her best friend.

At SummerSlam that same year, the current NXT Women's Champion and her best friend squared off in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match. Despite Deville's best efforts, Rose emerged victorious in the contest.

Away from the squared circle, Rose and Deville have a very close relationship. The two ladies were once roommates and also own a business together, Damandyz Donutz.

