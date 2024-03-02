Spoiler on Gunther's Road to WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is moving forward with The Road to WrestleMania 40 and things are heating up for several top stars. An interesting update on Gunther has just been revealed.

The Ring General continues to dominate as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time. Gunther just passed the 630-day mark as champion, and will likely take the strap onto The Grandest Stage of Them All in April. He has been rumored to defend against everyone from Chad Gable to The Miz, or multiple WWE stars in a gimmick match, among others.

Gunther took to X today and revealed that he is headed to WWE SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania. As seen below, the RAW Superstar posted his schedule for the lead-up to the WrestleMania week, and the dates included two blue brand appearances.

The Imperium leader is currently booked for SmackDown in Dallas, TX on March 8. He is also scheduled for SmackDown in Milwaukee, WI on March 22. Gunther , who is also booked for every upcoming WWE RAW, captioned the graphic with a German-inspired nod to the best season of the year.

"#WrestleMania Saison!" he wrote.

The Ring General has defended his Intercontinental Championship in two TV matches already this year. He retained over Kofi Kingston on the January 29 RAW, and then kept the title in a victory over Jey Uso on February 19.

Top WWE Superstar teases return against Gunther

WWE has presented several brawls between Gunther and Sheamus in recent years. However, if The Celtic Warrior gets his way, fans will have at least one more showdown between the two.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior actually teamed for the 2021 UK tour, losing to Cesaro and Drew McIntyre, then Cesaro and Finn Balor. Their first singles match came at Clash at The Castle in 2022 as Gunther dominated in his third TV match as champion. The same result happened one month later to headline WWE SmackDown. The ring veterans have worked several multi-man and non-televised singles matches, but their next big bout came at WrestleMania 39 as the champion retained in a MOTY-candidate Triple Threat that included McIntyre.

Sheamus has been out of action since last August with a shoulder injury. The 2010 King of The Ring recently teased another match with his Austrian rival by posting a fan art to his Instagram Stories, which shows Gunther receiving 10 Beats of the Bodhrán.

The Irish Curse has taunted the Austrian several times while recovering from his shoulder injury, as seen in the recent Instagram post below.

Sheamus has not wrestled since losing to Edge on the August 18 edition of SmackDown. There has been no official timetable for his return.

