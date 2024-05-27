"Stay tuned" - Real-life member Bloodline says he was born into WWE ahead of potential debut

The Bloodline was arguably the bread and butter of WWE for a long time until Cody Rhodes got coronated. While it would be a disservice for several other names in the company to not be mentioned, one thing is for certain: Roman Reigns was the centerpiece of WWE for 1,316 days.

He helped elevate his family members (and Sami Zayn) along the way, and because of that, even without The Tribal Chief's presence on weekly programming, wrestlers like Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa are succeeding as solo acts. Recently, Zilla Fatu, the son of the late great WWE legend Umaga, claimed that he was born for WWE.

During an interview on MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla Fatu opened up about his aspirations to make to the sports entertainment giant. However, he did not rule out joining the rival company, AEW, either. What matters most to him is that the story should make sense.

Trending

"Yes sir. That's where the family started. That's where the family's at. So I want a piece of the pie. You like that? I want a piece of the pie," Zilla said in response to whether WWE was the end goal. "But a little P.S. note on the side. It just has to make sense. With AEW, anywhere, just any promotion, it just has to make sense. And if WWE, if it makes sense to have me—I feel like it does, because I was born into it, and I know that I'm made to do this without knowing. It's beautiful."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

He added:

"I'm not in no rush to get signed, or I'm not in no rush to get anywhere. I'm just trusting the process, learning from my coaches, and just believing in me and my team. Yeah, and I'm excited, and stay tuned. Stay tuned."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

The Tongans have joined forces with Solo Sikoa amid The Tribal Chief's absence. The new Bloodline is currently embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Jey Uso, despite being on the rival brand, recently expressed his desire to reform the "OG" Bloodline as a babyface faction.

Roman Reigns may not be back for WWE SummerSlam

There was a recent report that stated Roman Reigns is done with his part in the production of the action comedy feature Good Fortune and will be back in the summer, potentially before or at SummerSlam.

This information was later debunked by Ringside News. They reported that nobody within the Stamford-based promotion was aware of a potential early Roman Reigns return. Reigns was last seen at WrestleMania XL. He shared a post on social media a day after the event, stating that mourning time is over and it is "Day 1" again.

Interestingly, Jimmy Uso, who was last seen on the WrestleMania fallout edition of SmackDown, was recently spotted with Jacob Fatu. The latter has also been rumored to make his WWE debut soon.

If you use the quotes, please credit MuscleManMalcolm and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback