Stephanie McMahon and Bloodline member disliked each other, claims former WWE star

Former WWE star Rene Dupree recently claimed that Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman disliked each other.

Stephanie and Heyman worked together for several years in the Stamford-based company. While The Billion Dollar Princess held several positions in Creative, Heyman was previously the lead writer for SmackDown. The two also worked together on-screen on several occasions. However, The Bloodline's Wise Man and the former WWE Chairwoman reportedly did not always have a good relationship.

On an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree claimed that Stephanie and Heyman disliked each other, stating that Roman Reigns' special counsel was vocal about it.

"I know she didn't like Paul Heyman. Paul Heymam didn't like her, yeah. He was very vocal about the fact that they didn't like each other. But if I were to pick one, I'd pick Stephanie over Paul," he said. [46:58 - 47:14]

Paul Heyman loved doing promos with Stephanie McMahon in WWE

Despite reportedly having a troubled relationship for several years, Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon seemingly buried the hatchet. According to recent reports, the two had recently been getting along.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Heyman praised The Billion Dollar Princess, revealing that she was his favorite person to have a promo segment with.

"Stephanie McMahon because she's very real out there. She's authentic. Whether she knows what you're going to say or not know what you're going to say, she's three steps ahead at all times. If you're not four steps ahead, you are playing catch up with her. She's so invested in the character. Just the little nuances that she does. The way she can sit there and stare you down and hold back the smile, but the smile starts to break through. A very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, challenging person to stand across the ring with, with microphones in your hand. It can go different ways really quickly," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

