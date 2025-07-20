Stephanie Vaquer claims she's "recovering" following SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 20, 2025 19:05 GMT
Vaquer picked up a victory on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Vaquer picked up a victory on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Stephanie Vaquer sent an interesting message following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The RAW star was in action on the blue brand this past Friday night.

Ad

Vaquer picked up a dominant victory over Alba Fyre of The Secret Hervice on SmackDown. Despite the impressive win, Vaquer took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she was "recovering" following the match. You can check out the former NXT Women's Champion's update in the image below.

"Recovering," she wrote.
Vaquer picked up an impressive victory on SmackDown. [Image credits: Stephanie Vaquer on Instagram]
Vaquer picked up an impressive victory on SmackDown. [Image credits: Stephanie Vaquer on Instagram]

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Vaquer won the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 earlier this month to earn a title match next month at Clash in Paris. The 32-year-old joined RAW earlier this year and has not captured a title on the main roster so far. She also competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament but was eliminated in the first round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jade Cargill won the tournament by defeating Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam next month as a result of the victory.

Stephanie Vaquer sends a message following major WWE victory

WWE RAW star Stephanie Vaquer made a bold statement following her victory at Evolution 2025.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon in the ring after winning the Battle Royal, the veteran thanked the female stars who paved the way for the women's division in the past. She also claimed that fans would remember her name forever following the victory.

Ad
"This is difficult for me, English is not my first language. But wrestling, wrestling is my first language. And I need to say thank you [thanks Stephanie McMahon] and every woman before me and before us, because for that reason, now we can make history. Thank you, every woman made the way for tonight. Evolution is a big show; this experience in my career is amazing. And I promise I will keep working hard because I promise you will remember my name forever," Vaquer said.
Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Stephanie Vaquer can win her title match next month at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications