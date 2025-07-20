Stephanie Vaquer claims she's "recovering" following SmackDown

Stephanie Vaquer sent an interesting message following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The RAW star was in action on the blue brand this past Friday night.Vaquer picked up a dominant victory over Alba Fyre of The Secret Hervice on SmackDown. Despite the impressive win, Vaquer took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she was &quot;recovering&quot; following the match. You can check out the former NXT Women's Champion's update in the image below.&quot;Recovering,&quot; she wrote.Vaquer picked up an impressive victory on SmackDown. [Image credits: Stephanie Vaquer on Instagram]Vaquer won the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 earlier this month to earn a title match next month at Clash in Paris. The 32-year-old joined RAW earlier this year and has not captured a title on the main roster so far. She also competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament but was eliminated in the first round.Jade Cargill won the tournament by defeating Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam next month as a result of the victory.Stephanie Vaquer sends a message following major WWE victoryWWE RAW star Stephanie Vaquer made a bold statement following her victory at Evolution 2025.Speaking with Stephanie McMahon in the ring after winning the Battle Royal, the veteran thanked the female stars who paved the way for the women's division in the past. She also claimed that fans would remember her name forever following the victory.&quot;This is difficult for me, English is not my first language. But wrestling, wrestling is my first language. And I need to say thank you [thanks Stephanie McMahon] and every woman before me and before us, because for that reason, now we can make history. Thank you, every woman made the way for tonight. Evolution is a big show; this experience in my career is amazing. And I promise I will keep working hard because I promise you will remember my name forever,&quot; Vaquer said.You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see if Stephanie Vaquer can win her title match next month at Clash in Paris.